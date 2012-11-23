FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Fonterra sees limited farmer demand to sell into investor fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy processor Fonterra said on Friday that its farmer shareholders have shown limited interest in selling the economic rights to their co-operative shares into an investor fund which is set to be priced next week.

The country’s largest company said that about 260 farmer shareholders had offered to sell the economic rights of around 5.5 million shares into the fund, which is expected to be worth up to NZ$525 million ($428.24 million).

“It is clear that we have seen limited interest from farmers at this time,” Fonterra Chief Executive Officer Theo Spierings said in a statement.

The new fund is part of a wider plan to relieve pressure on Fonterra’s balance sheet, and ensures ownership of the company remains with farmers, and will offer investors exposure to New Zealand’s dairy industry. ($1 = 1.2259 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

