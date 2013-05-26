FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Fonterra shareholders sell 59.9 mln shares to fund
#Financials
May 26, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

NZ's Fonterra shareholders sell 59.9 mln shares to fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Ltd said an investment fund based on the dividend stream from shares of its farmer shareholders would buy nearly 60 million shares worth NZ$475 million ($385 million).

It said farmers had offered to sell 75.22 million shares to the fund, which had been scaled back to 59.97 million shares at NZ$7.92 each.

Shares in the fund closed on Friday at NZ$7.84, having touched a record high of NZ$8.04 on May 21.

Fonterra shares can only be owned by farmer members of the co-operative, but the dividends from those shares have been converted into units in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund, which is open to outside investors.

The fund was set up as part of moves to strengthen Fonterra’s balance sheet to allow it to expand operations overseas, especially in developing economies. ($1=NZ$1.23)

Gyles Beckford

