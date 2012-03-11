NZ's Fonterra lowers 2012 season payout forecast

WELLINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest company and exporter, dairy giant Fonterra, cut its forecast payout for the current season because of softer prices and strong exchange rate.

The co-operative cut its forecast payout for the 2011/12 season to between NZ$6.75 ($5.56) to NZ$6.85 a kilo of milk solids from a forecast of between NZ$6.90 and NZ$7.00, it said on Monday.

The revision reversed a 20 cents a kilo forecast rise made in December.

“Global markets seem to be reacting to the ongoing economic difficulties in Greece, the potential for conflict in the Middle East and China’s reduced growth forecast. These events appear to be having a negative influence on most commodity prices,” said chief executive Theo Spierings.

“We think dairy commodity prices are likely to remain under some pressure through to mid-2012.”

The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids on record production and sales. See

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world’s dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand’s gross domestic product. ($1 = 1.2130 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)