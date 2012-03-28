NZ's Fonterra reaffirms dairy price payout forecast

WELLINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter on Thursday confirmed its forecast payout to dairy farmers of NZ$6.75 ($5.52)-NZ$6.85 for the 2011/12 season.

This is lower than last season, when it paid a record NZ$8.25 a kilo on biggest ever sales and production.

In its interim result, Fonterra reported an 18 percent rise in net profit to NZ$346 million for the six months to Jan 31 compared with NZ$293 million a year ago.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world’s dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand’s gross domestic product. ($1 = 1.2228 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)