NZ's Fonterra cuts 2012/13 forecast as prices tumble

WELLINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s largest company, dairy processor Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd cut its forecast payout to farmers on Tuesday because of a slide in global prices, which will likely dent export earnings and economic growth.

Fonterra set its 2012/13 opening forecast payout range before retentions at NZ$5.95 to NZ$6.05 ($4.54-4.62), which was made up of a milk price of NZ$5.50 a kilo of milk solids and an added dividend of between 45-55 NZ cents.

It said it expected the final payout for the just ended 2011/12 season to be NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55.

The co-op’s last forecast for the current season was NZ$6.75-NZ$6.85 a kg of milk solids, but the analysts have suggested the final figure may be lower because of a high New Zealand dollar and falling prices.

The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo on record production and sales.

Fonterra said the lower forecast payout price was due to continued softening of commodity prices.

Fonterra, owned by around 10,500 dairy farmers, controls about a third of the world’s dairy exports, and accounts for around 7 percent of New Zealand GDP and a quarter of exports. ($1 = 1.31 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)