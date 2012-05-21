FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Fonterra cuts 2012/13 forecast as prices tumble
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2012 / 10:52 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Fonterra cuts 2012/13 forecast as prices tumble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s largest company, dairy processor Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd cut its forecast payout to farmers on Tuesday because of a slide in global prices, which will likely dent export earnings and economic growth.

Fonterra set its 2012/13 opening forecast payout range before retentions at NZ$5.95 to NZ$6.05 ($4.54-4.62), which was made up of a milk price of NZ$5.50 a kilo of milk solids and an added dividend of between 45-55 NZ cents.

It said it expected the final payout for the just ended 2011/12 season to be NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55.

The co-op’s last forecast for the current season was NZ$6.75-NZ$6.85 a kg of milk solids, but the analysts have suggested the final figure may be lower because of a high New Zealand dollar and falling prices.

The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo on record production and sales.

Fonterra said the lower forecast payout price was due to continued softening of commodity prices.

Fonterra, owned by around 10,500 dairy farmers, controls about a third of the world’s dairy exports, and accounts for around 7 percent of New Zealand GDP and a quarter of exports. ($1 = 1.31 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.