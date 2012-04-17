NZ's Fonterra to build dairy packing plant in Indonesia

WELLINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, on Tuesday said it would invest around NZ$20 million ($16.4 million) in a new plant in Indonesia to keep up with growing demand for milk products in the fast-developing Asian country.

The move will enable Fonterra to package its milk products in-house in one of the firm’s fastest growing Asian businesses, where consumer brands products are currently packed in New Zealand or through co-packers in Indonesia.

“With such rapid growth forecast in Indonesia, we want to increase our packing and blending capabilities on the ground to support the long-term growth of our business,” Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings said in a statement.

The project is part of the farmer-owned co-op’s push to expand its production and processing operations in Asia, where booming economies have resulted in a growing demand for milk.

It follows an announcement last week by Fonterra, which controls one-third of the world’s dairy exports, to spend around NZ$100 million to expand its farming operations in China.

Fonterra said it is in talks with prospective partners in Indonesia, the company’s 10th largest market, and is considering structural options and locations for the new plant, which it expects will be operating within 18 months.

Spierings said the investment in Indonesia, where the company markets Anlene, Anmum, and Anchor Boneeto brands, was part of its wider global strategy to sharpen its focus on the ASEAN region, where it expects demand to climb as much as 10 percent by 2020.

Strong growth in the area contributed to a 7 percent rise in revenue to NZ$947 million in the combined Asia/Africa, Middle Ease region during the six months to end-January. Fonterra has global sales of around NZ$20 billion a year. ($1 = 1.22 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)