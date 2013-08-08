FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fonterra CEO says sees no drop in orders after food safety scare
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 4:06 AM / in 4 years

Fonterra CEO says sees no drop in orders after food safety scare

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings on Thursday said that he had not seen a reduction in the dairy exporter’s customers since it was found to have produced contaminated dairy ingredients, while acknowledging the risk that its bottom line may take a hit in the future.

“The answer to that question is no,” he said in response to a reporter’s query at a news conference regarding whether the company has seen a reduction in orders since the announcement that Fonterra had discovered it had exported tainted whey protein powder nearly a week ago.

“Of course that discussion will come to the table, as we do have contracts...but there have been no discussions on future contracts or those kinds of things,” Spierings said.

He added that Fonterra would make full disclosures on the financial impact of the ensuing global food safety scare as necessary.

Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, has come under fire at home and abroad for dragging its feet in saying it sold whey protein products that contained a bacteria which can cause botulism, a potentially fatal food poisoning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.