NZ's Fonterra slashes forecast payout as prices slide
August 7, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

NZ's Fonterra slashes forecast payout as prices slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra slashed its forecast payout to farmer suppliers by nearly 27 percent on Friday as a slump in global prices caused by oversupply and falling demand hit the country’s major export earner.

Fonterra revised its forecast payout for the just-started production season to NZ$3.85 a kilo of milk solids from an initial forecast of NZ$5.25/kg given in May.

It said current prices were unsustainably low and were starting to affect production globally.

“We have confidence that prices will recover over the course of the season. However, it will be a tough season for our farmers,” Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

The co-operative, which controls about a third of the global dairy trade, said it expected to pay an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents a share dividend from its commercial operations, which would take the total payout to NZ$4.25 to NZ$4.35.

It did not update its forecast NZ$4.90 to NZ$5.00 payout, including dividend, for the 2014/15 season.

Fonterra said it would also offer its shareholder-farmers an additional interest-free loan of 50 NZ cents a share to support incomes until prices improve.

Dairy prices have fallen close to 40 percent this year, and are down two-thirds on the record levels touched last year, as buying by China fell away because of large stockpiles, at a time when other producers were ramping up production.

Dairy produce accounts for about a quarter of New Zealand’s export earnings, and the fall in prices has knocked an estimated NZ$7 billion hole in the agricultural based economy.

Fonterra is axing more than 500 jobs and promising further redundancies as it restructures to cut overheads. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Anand Basu)

