UPDATE 1-NZ's Fonterra boosts payout f'cast as global dairy prices soar

* Fonterra sets 2013/14 payout f‘cast at NZ$7.00 vs NZ$5.80

* Analysts see 1.25 pct boost to New Zealand economy

* Chairman sees flat NZ milk production in 2013/14 (Adds comments, detail)

WELLINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy processor, plans to boost its 2013/14 payout to farmers by 21 percent, reflecting record global dairy prices due to strong demand and sluggish milk production at home and abroad.

The co-operative -- New Zealand’s largest company -- said on Wednesday that milk production in the world’s biggest dairy exporting country would likely remain flat in the coming year, after volumes for this year edged lower due to drought.

Fonterra set its initial forecast payout price to shareholder farmers at NZ$7.00 per kilogram ($5.66 per kg) of milksolids for the 2013/14 season beginning in July, well above its expected NZ$5.80 payout for this season.

Benchmark global dairy prices set at Fonterra’s fortnightly auctions have soared in recent months to lifetime highs, pushed higher by rising demand from Asia, particularly China, and lower volumes.

Analysts said the payout forecast was higher than expected, and would boost New Zealand’s economy by more than 1 percent. The dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the country’s GDP.

“The change in forecast alone will add the best part of NZ$2.7 billion to the economy in the next 18 months, equivalent of about 1.25 percent of GDP,” BNZ economist Doug Steel said.

The rise in the payout forecast buoyed Fonterra’s shareholder fund, an investment scheme available to outside investors, which rose 2.5 percent to NZ$7.80, not far off a record high touched last week.

Fonterra said a drought in key North Island dairying regions that sapped production in New Zealand earlier this year, and a slow start to the European dairy season due to cold weather would constrain global production growth this year.

“Although we are seeing modest production growth in the USA, recent cold conditions in Europe have had a negative impact on crops and dairy, and the outlook remains mixed,” Chief Executive officer Theo Spierings said in a statement.

Chairman John Wilson said he expected New Zealand’s domestic production to be steady in 2013/14.

“Last year we were up 11 percent, this year we’re probably going to be 1.5 percent to 2 percent down on last year ... Our forecast for next year, we would expect to be similar to this year,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Higher dairy prices could squeeze margins and weigh on earnings in the first half of 2013/14, as it meant the company was paying higher ingredients costs, Fonterra added.