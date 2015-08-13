FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P puts Fonterra on negative credit watch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

S&P puts Fonterra on negative credit watch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s put New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Ltd on a negative credit watch on Thursday citing concerns about the impact of a slump in global prices on the co-operative’s finances.

“The CreditWatch placement reflects our concerns regarding potential weakness in Fonterra’s key financial metrics given its high debt levels at a low point in the global price cycle,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw in a statement.

S&P rates Fonterra’s long-term debt at A and short-term debt at A-1.

Last week, Fonterra slashed its forecast payout to its suppliers by 27 percent to NZ$3.85 a kilo of milk solids because of a 40 percent slide in prices and reduced demand.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.