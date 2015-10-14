FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Fonterra to A-/A2, outlook stable
October 14, 2015

S&P cuts Fonterra to A-/A2, outlook stable

WELLINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday cut its long-term rating on New Zealand-based Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. to ‘A-’ from ‘A’, and lowered its short-term rating to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-1’, placing the new ratings on a stable outlook.

“The downgrades reflect our view that Fonterra’s financial risk profile has weakened in the past two years, as the company’s peak capital expenditure and sizable debt funded acquisition coincided with a high level of volatility in the global dairy market,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

