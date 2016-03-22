FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Fonterra profits rise 123 percent on lower costs
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

NZ's Fonterra profits rise 123 percent on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company Fonterra reported a 123 percent jump in half-year profit on Wednesday as the drop in global milk prices reduced its costs.

The company, which is the world largest dairy exporter, said net profit after tax rose to NZ$409 million ($276.08 million).

Fonterra maintained its forecast farmgate milk price at $3.90 per kg, after reducing it from $4.15 per kg this month.

“The low prices have placed a great deal of pressure on incomes, farm budgets and our farming families,” Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

“We have lifted profitability from last season to this season, resulting in higher earnings per share to help offset low global dairy prices.”

Fonterra said an interim dividend of $0.20 would be paid in April and two further dividends of $0.10 would be paid in May and August.

$1 = 1.4815 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.