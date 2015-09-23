NZ's Fonterra increases milk price payout, full-year profit soar

WELLINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy processor Fonterra on Thursday increased its milk price payout forecast and reported a 183 percent jump in full-year profit amidst plummeting global dairy prices.

The world’s largest dairy exporter said net profit after tax was NZ$506 million in the year to July 31, compared with NZ$179 million a year ago, as lower milk prices reduced costs.

Fonterra lifted its farmgate milk payout forecast to NZ$4.60 per kilogram of milk solids from a previous forecast of NZ$3.85.