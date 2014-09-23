NZ's Fonterra cuts milk price payout, full-year profits tumble

WELLINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy processor Fonterra on Wednesday cut its milk price payout forecast in light of an ongoing tumble in global dairy prices, and reported a 76 percent fall in full-year profit as historically high input prices cut into its margins.

The world’s largest dairy exporter said net profit after tax fell to NZ$179 million ($144.15 million) in the year to July 31, compared with NZ$736 million a year ago.

Fonterra downgraded its farmgate milk payout forecast to NZ$5.30 per kilogram of milk solids from a previous forecast of NZ$6.00, reflecting a steady decline in worldwide dairy prices this year. (1 US dollar = 1.2418 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)