FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Fonterra head of milk products, Romano, resigns
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

NZ's Fonterra head of milk products, Romano, resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday its head of NZ Milk Products, Gary Romano, has resigned with immediate effect.

“Gary has made a significant contribution during his time at Fonterra and we respect his decision,” Fonterra Chief Executive Theo Spierings said in a statement, adding that he would take over the running of the operation in the meantime.

Fonterra did not say in the statement why Romano resigned.

The resignation followed the discovery of a bacteria that can cause botulism in some Fonterra products, which were shipped to customers in nine countries.

Fonterra’s Shareholders Fund, an investment unit based on the company’s dividend stream last traded down 0.1 percent at NZ$6.92. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.