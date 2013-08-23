FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka court ends Fonterra milk products 2-week sales ban
August 23, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka court ends Fonterra milk products 2-week sales ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A Sri Lankan court on Friday ended an order preventing the sale, distribution and advertising of all Fonterra milk products for two weeks, a lawyer who appeared on behalf of the company said.

“The Enjoining order was dissolved on suppression and misrepresentation of the facts submitted to the courts,” Sudath Perera told Reuters.

Last week, it was banned by a Sri Lankan court from selling or advertising its products after food safety authorities said they found high levels of the agricultural chemical dicyandiamide (DCD) in two batches of milk powder it tested. Fonterra vigorously disputes the finding. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, writing by Ranga Sirilal, editing by William Hardy)

