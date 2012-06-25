NZ's Fonterra co-op shareholders approve share trade scheme

WELLINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of New Zealand’s Fonterra on Monday approved a plan to open the world’s biggest dairy exporter up to outside investment, ending months of speculation about the fund which some members fear may weaken farmer control of the co-operative.

Farmers voted 66.5 percent in favour of a scheme, which will enable them to trade co-op shares among themselves, and aims to lessen pressure on Fonterra’s balance sheet, when members cut their shares in the company.

“Now we can move forward with this important evolution in our capital structure,” Fonterra Chairman Henry van der Heyden said in a statement.

“Our farmer shareholders have made a great contribution and the final version of Trading Among Farmers is all the richer because of that input.”

Liquidity for the scheme will be provided by a NZ$500 million ($395 million) fund in which non-shareholders can buy non-voting units in return for rights to Fonterra’s annual dividends.

The share trading scheme is designed to guarantee a permanent stream of capital for Fonterra, which plans to expand aggressively into the Asian market in the coming years as demand for milk in China and other emerging countries soars.

Fonterra controls one-third of globally traded dairy and accounts for 27 percent of New Zealand’s exports and as much as 10 percent of the small country’s GDP.

The plan, which was originally proposed and overwhelmingly supported in 2010, aims to free up capital in Fonterra, which it will use to expand its global operation, where it now controls around a third of the world’s dairy trade.

Fonterra had said that it wanted a clear mandate from its 10,500 shareholders to proceed with the scheme.

Last month, it scaled back the size of the fund to placate critics and ensure farmer shareholders keep control of the cooperative.