Dairy prices, volumes fall at auction -NZ's Fonterra
April 15, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Dairy prices, volumes fall at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell for a fifth consecutive auction, while volumes also dropped in the latest sale held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, fell 2.6 percent, with an average selling price of $4,047 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The slide followed a 8.9 percent fall in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 36,549 tonnes was sold, falling 7.8 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by David Evans)

