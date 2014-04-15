FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dairy prices, volumes fall at auction -NZ's Fonterra
April 15, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dairy prices, volumes fall at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

April 15 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell for a fifth consecutive auction, while volumes also dropped in the latest sale held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group , the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, fell 2.6 percent, with an average selling price of $4,047 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The slide followed a 8.9 percent fall in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 36,549 tonnes was sold, 7.8 percent less than in the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month with the next one due on May 6.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by David Evans; Editing by Anthony Barker)

