FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Fonterra Fund fall 10 pct on earnings downgrade
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2013 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

Shares in Fonterra Fund fall 10 pct on earnings downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand-based global dairy giant Fonterra Ltd trading fund plunged as much as 10 percent on Wednesday to a record low of NZ$5.49 after it slashed its forecast of earnings and its dividend forecast.

The co-operative reaffirmed its milk price at a record high NZ$8.30 ($6.90) per kilogram of milk solids, but lowered its full-year dividend forecast to 10 NZ cents per share from 32 NZ cents forecast, and lowered its forecast earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the year to July 2014 to between NZ$500 million and NZ$600 million.

Shares in the shareholder fund, which are based on the dividend payouts to farmers and do not give a direct investment in Fonterra, last traded at NZ$5.50 each.

($1=NZ$1.20)

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.