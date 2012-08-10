FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World must rethink biofuel policies to avoid food crises -UN
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

World must rethink biofuel policies to avoid food crises -UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.N.’s food agency wants to relaunch the debate on biofuel policies and look at ways to make them more flexible to reduce the risk of food crises, the director of its trade and markets division told Reuters on Friday.

“We are trying to get some international debate going on this subject,” the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s David Hallam said by telephone.

“Our main point is not that there shouldn’t be biofuels policies,= but that there should be more flexibility,” he said.

Global alarm over a potential repeat of the 2007/08 food crisis has escalated after data from the FAO showed food prices had jumped 6 percent in July. Widespread drought has led to a surge in grain prices as the U.S. Agriculture Department has slashed its corn production estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.