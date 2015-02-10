World Chefs: pastry cookbook doles out tips for Americans in Paris

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Pastry chef and cooking school owner Susan M. Holding was a nurse who liked to bake at home until the arrival of an admissions packet from Le Cordon Bleu’s pastry program in Paris changed her life.

Six month after being accepted into the prestigious program Holding, 55, set off for France.

The 100 recipes in her first book, “The Little French Bakery Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Recipes and Tales from a Pastry Chef and her Cooking School,” are punctuated with survival tips for first-time visitors to the City of Light.

“It was sort of a surprise to me that this adventure turned into a major career change,” said Holding, who after establishing her cooking school in North Freedom, Wisconsin, took up food photography so she could photograph the recipes in her book herself.

Q: Why did you write this book?

A: They are all recipes that I’ve taught over the last 15 years that I’ve had the cooking school.

Q: How did you come to apply to Le Cordon Bleu?

A: In 1998 I was a nurse working for a software company. I wanted to take a fun weekend workshop so I circled ads in Gourmet Magazine, which was still around then, for places like Vermont and New Hampshire. One day this beautiful application package from Le Cordon Bleu arrived.

I put it aside but it just kept bugging me so I looked through it and discovered a three-week intensive course. I volunteered at a local bakery for the required commercial kitchen experience, wrote the essay, applied and was accepted.

Q: How did the Little French Bakery Cooking School come about?

A: Across from my house I have what was once a four-car garage that I turned into a commercial kitchen, where I do all the baking.

Q: What’s always in your pantry?

A: I always have butter: lots and lots of the best butter you can find, and eggs and there’s always some heavy cream, nuts and almond powder. What’s unique to me, I guess, is that I always have cans of pears because there’s a beautiful almond pear tart that I love to make.

Q: What’s your tip to budding bakers?

A: Find the best equipment that you can afford. Get a good whisk, some good pans, some really good ingredients, and just keep trying. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Andrew Hay)