Celebrity chef Curtis Stone says son inspired latest cookbook

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Celebrity chef, author, entrepreneur and television personality Curtis Stone said fatherhood provided some of the inspiration for his fifth cookbook, “What’s for Dinner? Delicious Recipes for a Busy Life.”

“I‘m a new Dad,” said Stone who has appeared on TV shows including “The Biggest Loser” and “Celebrity Apprentice,” among others, and who is the host of cable TV’s Top Chef Masters.

“You quickly realize how busy you are when you have a little one.”

Stone said the 133 recipes in the book are organized around days of the week, from “Motivating Mondays” to “Family Supper Sundays” to supply busy home cooks with easy dinner solutions.

The 37-year-old chef was born in Australia, honed his skills in London restaurants and now lives in Los Angeles.

He spoke to Reuters about the unexpected pleasures of cooking in California, the sweet-toothed squirrel in his vegetable garden, and his plans to open his first restaurant in America.

Q: What inspired you to become a chef?

A: I started cooking with my mom. She was a great gardener and a great cook. In our house there was no junk food, and not much processed food. But she baked delicious cookies and cakes. I can still taste them now.

Q: What is your approach to cooking?

A: It’s quite eclectic. I was trained in Europe so the base is probably rooted more in Western Europe than anywhere else but things have changed so much over the last decades. America has some great comfort food. I love cooking in that style.

Q: Has living in Los Angeles changed the way you cook?

A: Absolutely. When I first moved here I thought, ‘Goodness, there won’t be a decent thing to eat in the place.’ I wasn’t very excited about L.A. to be honest. But there’s this natural, organic, local attitude towards food, which I love.

Q: Any special challenges?

A: I have a beautiful veggie garden here but at the moment I‘m at war with a squirrel. He won’t eat anything that’s too peppery, so he’ll leave watercress and arugula. But anything sweet like broccoli or zucchini or basil, he’ll just destroy it.

Q: What’s your best advice for the home cook?

A: It’s important to not bite off more than you can chew. You don’t need a huge amount of skill. Just mark a bit of time out of your day, get a good recipe and some nice ingredients and have fun with it.

Q: What have you learned from hosting “Top Chef Masters?”

A: It’s been such an eye opener. You get to sit on the other side of the table with the food critics, which is fascinating: to hear how they think about food and then to watch what the chefs do.

Q: What’s in the future?

A: At the moment we’re designing a little space we bought in Beverly Hills so I will open a restaurant later in the year. It will be the first one in America.

New Orleans Barbecued Shrimp with Amber Ale

Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cooking Time: 5 minutes

2 pounds extra-large (16 to 20 count) shrimp in the shell

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup amber ale

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce, such as Crystal or Tabasco

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

Sliced French bread, warmed or lightly toasted

1. Using a small sharp knife or small sharp kitchen shears, cut down the back of each shrimp just deep enough to expose the dark vein. De-vein the shrimp under cold running water, leaving the shells intact.

2. Heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, then add 2 tablespoons of the butter and swirl to melt it. Add the garlic, sprinkle with the cayenne pepper, and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 2 teaspoons pepper. Cook for about 1 minute, or just until the garlic is tender. Add the shrimp and toss to coat well with the butter mixture. Add the ale, lemon juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce and simmer for about 2 minutes, or until the shrimp are almost cooked through, turning the shrimp after 1 minute.

3. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons butter, the parsley, oregano, thyme, and rosemary and simmer gently for about 1 minute, or until the butter melts and the shrimp are just cooked through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Transfer the shrimp and sauce to four wide shallow bowls. Serve with the bread to sop up the sauce.