#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 1, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

World Chefs: Modernist Alex Stupak turns to Mexico for inspiration

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - As a promising chef known for
his inventive pastries, American chef Alex Stupak took an
unexpected turn and sought Mexican food as inspiration for his
two restaurants in New York City.
    After working for chefs like Grant Achatz and Wylie
Dufresne, both leaders in molecular gastronomy, Stupak opened
Empellon Taqueria in 2011, followed by Empellon Cocina. His
spins on traditional Mexican fare such as tacos and a melted
cheese dish called fundidos have won praise.
    The 33-year-old, who grew up in Leominister, Massachusetts,
spoke to Reuters about striking out on his own and his desire to
 own a three-star Michelin Mexican restaurant.
    Q: You were known for your ultra-modern desserts. Why did
you decide to open two Mexican restaurants?
    A: For me to open up a restaurant of third-generation
molecular gastronomy, I would be doing what people were
expecting me to do. I would have considered it a tremendous
failure. I believe creativity is about doing something that's
unexpected. For me, rather than opening some pastry-driven,
modernist restaurant, I found it far more compelling to focus on
the cuisine I honestly love eating the most, which is Mexican
cuisine.
    Q: Were you surprised by the reaction to your decision?
    A: It was difficult at first because everything I had
expected to happen happened, which was people critiqued me for
it or didn't understand why I would do that. They thought I was
taking a step back or thought it was me taking the easy way out.
There was a ton of absurdity to it. I'm very much an anarchist
and a nihilist and I believe that people are basically sheep.
They govern most of their decisions out of fear. I try my
hardest to fight against that.
    Q: Why do you think some people reacted that way?
    A: Unfortunately when people think of Mexican food in the
United States they think of one thing which is a taco. I kind of
want to begin there. You want to build a serious kitchen with
serious cooks that make tacos. Can you do that? Can you build a
taqueria that uses good ingredients. Those are very important
things to me. 
    Q: How did you conceptualize your idea of refined Mexican
dishes?
    A: Neither of my restaurants are traditional or authentic in
any way. They are arguably not even Mexican restaurants. They
are American restaurants. At the end of the day, what I try to
do is to find a point of inspiration in Mexican cooking. I don't
believe in trying to replicate something I had in Mexico. I just
think it would be a futile act. What's most important to me is
creativity and working on new things.
    Q: Did you always want to be a chef?
    A: I wanted to be chef when I was 8 to 9 years old. I knew
at a pretty young age. In the household I grew up in, my dad did
all the cooking. My mom did not. My dad was the first person who
taught me how to use salt or chop a garlic glove. I actually got
a job as a dishwasher when I was 12. I just did that so I could
get into the kitchen to peel potatoes, carrots or whatever food
they let me touch.
    Q: Where do you see yourself five years from now? 
    A: I would like more restaurants. I would like to work on a
restaurant that will earn three Michelin stars for Mexican food.
I would like to build a restaurant that doesn't serve wine. I
would like to build a restaurant that serves only mezcal (a
Mexican liquor). I would like to structure a meal in a unique
way like they do in Mexico.
    Chilaquiles Verdes with Chicken, Black Beans and Sunny Side
Eggs (Serves 4)
    12 each corn tortillas
    4 eggs
    1 batch salsa verde (see below for recipe)
    2 cups cooked black beans
    8 ounces shredded cooked chicken
    2 ounces crema Mexicana (akin to sour cream)
    2 ounces queso fresco (a soft, white Mexican cheese)
    2 ounces minced white onion
    50 each picked cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
    1. Stack the tortillas and using a knife trim the rounded
edges in order to create perfect squares.
    2. Cut the squared off tortillas into 1/2 inch squares and
fry them until crisp in 350-degree Fahrenheit vegetable oil.
    3. Cook your eggs sunny side up and place aside in a warm
place.
    4. Bring the salsa verde to a simmer. Add the black beans,
and shredded chicken to the salsa to warm them through.
    5. Add the crispy tortilla squares to the mixture and stir
them to make certain that they are coated evenly with the salsa.
    6. Divide the mixture amongst four serving plates.
    7. Sprinkle the chilaquiles lavishly with the crema, queso
fresco, minced onion and cilantro. Top each serving with an egg
and serve immediately.
    Salsa Verde 
    1 pound tomatillos 
    10 garlic cloves
    1 large white onion
    8 each jalapenos
    1 bunch of cilantro, roughly chopped
    As needed, Kosher salt
    1. Peel the tomatillos and rinse them under cold water.
    2. Peel the garlic cloves.
    3. Peel the onion and cut it into 1/4 inch thick slices.
    4. Cut the stems off the jalapenos and quarter them.
    5. Place the tomatillos, garlic cloves, onion and jalapenos
in a pot with enough cold water to cover them 2 inches. 
    6. Bring water to a boil and allow to simmer for two
minutes. 
    7. Remove the vegetables from the water and allow them to
cool.
    8. Place the vegetables in a food processor along with the
cilantro and process into a coarse puree.
    9. Season the salsa with salt.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Walsh)

