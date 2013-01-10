FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Food prices to stay high in 2013 but situation calmer-FAO
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Food prices to stay high in 2013 but situation calmer-FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Food prices are set to remain at high levels in 2013 but the market situation is likely to be calmer than 2012 when sharp price rises over the summer raised fears of a new food crisis, a senior economist at the U.N.’s food agency said on Thursday.

“Prices are high and will remain high in 2013/2014,” Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) economist Abdolreza Abbassian told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Nevertheless he added that overall supply of major crops should meet demand more comfortably in 2013/14 compared to 2012/13 and that better coordination between exporting countries had reduced the risk of supply shocks.

“We could be in for a year where the situation is a bit calmer, assuming normal weather,” he said.

Earlier FAO said its global food price index fell slightly in December to its lowest level since June, led by declines in cereals and oils prices. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.