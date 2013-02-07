FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cereal crop prospects for 2013 excellent but stocks tight-FAO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 7, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Cereal crop prospects for 2013 excellent but stocks tight-FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Global cereals crops are expected to be excellent in 2013 unless weather turns very bad, but stocks are tight and climate-related shocks could cause prices to spike up violently, a senior economist at the U.N.’s Food agency said on Thursday.

“We should be expecting excellent crops in 2013 which could weigh heavily on prices,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

“But the weather could turn negative, and because we are in a tight situation, prices could react violently and rise,” he said.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

