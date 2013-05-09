FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FAO says world cereal output to rise if weather remains good
May 9, 2013

FAO says world cereal output to rise if weather remains good

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 9 (Reuters) - World cereal production will rise on increased output of wheat, coarse grains and rice in 2013 provided the weather remains stable, the United Nations’ food agency (FAO) said on Thursday.

Global cereal production will increase 6 percent to 2.708 billion tonnes in 2013 from the previous year, FAO said.

“These are extremely tentative forecasts, especially for coarse grains and rice, and are very much at the mercy of mother nature for the next few months,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the agency. “Weather is going be a key factor.” (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

