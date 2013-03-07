Cereal crops likely to be much better in 2013-FAO economist

ROME, March 7 (Reuters)- - Cereal crop levels are expected to pick up strongly in 2013, a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organisation said on Thursday but added that any fall in food prices in the coming months could be limited to grains.

“It increasingly looks like the 2013 cereal crops are going to be far better than 2012,” FAO economist Abdolreza Abbassian told Reuters. “As far as wheat is concerned, we are expecting quite a rebound...and the corn situation is improving as well,” he said.

He saw potential for declines in food prices in 2013 after a stabilisation in February, but falls may be limited to cereals prices, he said, with meat and dairy prices supported by firm demand. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by James Mackenzie)