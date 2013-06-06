FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 6, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 4 years

Wheat, maize output to rebound in 2013-FAO/AMIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Global wheat output is set to hit a record of 702 million tonnes in 2013, up 6.5 percent from the previous year, due to a rebound in the Europe and Black Sea region, the United Nations food agency and agriculture body AMIS said on Thursday.

Global maize production is expected to rise by 10 percent to an estimated 963 million tonnes in 2013, mainly because of an anticipated recovery in the United States, according to forecasts in the AMIS Market Monitor report.

The report is based on data from the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS), an intergovernmental body created by the group of 20 leading economies. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by James Mackenzie)

