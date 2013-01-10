FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World food prices fall in December-FAO
January 10, 2013

World food prices fall in December-FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - World food prices fell slightly in December to their lowest level since June, led by declines in cereals and oils prices, the United Nations’ food agency said on Thursday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 209 points in December, down two points from November, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.

For 2012 as a whole, the index averaged 212, down 7 percent compared to 2011, driven by declines in sugar, dairy products and oils, FAO said. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)

