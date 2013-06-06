FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global food prices little changed in May-FAO
June 6, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Global food prices little changed in May-FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Global food prices were little changed in May, the United Nations’ food agency said on Thursday, as declines in dairy and sugar costs were offset by rising maize prices.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 215.2 points in May, slightly down from 215.8 points in April.

FAO’s cereal price sub-index rose 1.9 percent in May, mainly due to a strong rebound in maize prices due to tightening export supplies and planting delays in the United States, the Rome-based agency said. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by James Mackenzie)

