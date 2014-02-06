World food prices fall in January - FAO

ROME, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Global food prices fell in January, led by declines in the costs of sugar, vegetable oils, and cereals, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 203.4 points in January, down from a revised 206.2 in December.

FAO said rising inventories pushed down prices of oils, sugar, and cereals. Among the categories in the index, only dairy prices rose, FAO said.