FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World food prices stable in Jan after 3 months of falls-FAO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 7, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

World food prices stable in Jan after 3 months of falls-FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - World food prices stabilised in January after falling in the previous three months as a rebound in oils prices offset declines in cereals and sugar, the United Nations’ food agency said on Thursday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 210 points in January, unchanged from December, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.

The Rome-based agency also raised its view of world cereal output in 2012 to 2.302 billion tonnes, up 20 million tonnes from its previous forecast.

Its outlook for world cereal stocks by end of season in 2013 remained unchanged at 495 million tonnes, which will be down 3 percent from their opening level. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.