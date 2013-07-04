FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FAO/AMIS raise forecasts for wheat, maize output in 2013/14
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#G20
July 4, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

FAO/AMIS raise forecasts for wheat, maize output in 2013/14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - Global wheat output is set to increase by 6.8 percent in the 2013/14 season and maize production will recover sharply, the United Nations food agency and agriculture body AMIS said on Thursday, raising their forecasts for cereals production.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the G20-linked Agricultural Market Information System expect world wheat production in 2013/14 to reach 704 million tonnes, up from a previous forecast of 702 million tonnes made in June.

FAO and AMIS also hiked their forecast for maize production to 972 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 963 million tonnes, due to upward adjustments to the outlook for Europe.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by Naomi O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.