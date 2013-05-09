FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-World food prices rise 1 pct in April
May 9, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-World food prices rise 1 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and story to say 1 pct, not 2 pct increase)

ROME, May 9 (Reuters) - Global food prices rose in April, the United Nations’ food agency said on Thursday, as dairy costs surged.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 215.5 points in April, up 1 percent from a revised 213.2 in March.

The Rome-based agency said it expected “strong growth” in world cereal production in 2013.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
