Global food prices fall about 2 pct in July-FAO
August 8, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 4 years

Global food prices fall about 2 pct in July-FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global food prices fell nearly 2 percent in July compared to the previous month, driven mainly by lower prices for grains, soy and palm oil, the United Nations’ food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, fell in July for a third month running to 205.9 points compared to 210.1 points in June, reaching its lowest level since June 2012. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by Barry Moody)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
