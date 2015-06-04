World food prices in May lowest since Sept 2009 -FAO

ROME, June 4 (Reuters) - Global food prices in May slipped to their lowest level since September 2009 with falls in cereals, dairy and meat products outweighing slight increases in oils and sugar, the United Nations’ food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 166.8 points in May, down 2.4 points or 1.4 percent from April and down 46 points or 22.4 percent from a year earlier.