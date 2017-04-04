FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Israel's Frutarom buys French flavours firm Rene Laurent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 4, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 5 months ago

Israel's Frutarom buys French flavours firm Rene Laurent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 4 (Reuters) -

* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Tuesday it acquired French flavours company Rene Laurent for $21.3 million.

* The deal was financed through bank debt.

* Founded in 1885, Rene Laurent had sales of $13.2 million in the 12 months ending in March 2017 and employs 100 people.

* Rene Laurent has two production sites and an R&D centre near Cannes plus a production site near Casablanca. The company has a broad customer base in Europe, mainly in France, as well as in French-speaking countries in Africa and in Asia.

* This is Frutarom's second acquisition this year following the purchase of South Africa's Unique Flavors. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.