U.S. meat industry buying more human antibiotics -FDA

CHICAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - Sales of medically important antibiotics in the United States for use in livestock jumped by 20 percent between 2009 and 2013, federal regulators reported on Friday, data that is sure to feed the national debate about the growth of drug-resistant bacteria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that domestic sales and distribution for such drugs approved for use in cattle, chickens, hogs and other food animals increased 3 percent between 2012 and 2013, according to the annual report.

Public health advocates, along with some lawmakers and scientists, have criticized the long-standing practice of using antibiotics in livestock, saying it is fueling the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Agribusinesses defend the practice, saying animal drugs are needed to help keep cattle, pigs and chickens healthy, and increase production of meat for U.S. consumers.

Last month, the White House issued a sweeping plan to slow the growing and deadly problem of antibiotic resistance over the next five years. While the plan set clear goals for reducing such infections in humans, there were no such specific limits created for the agricultural sector.

How U.S. meat producers are using such drugs, and how much they are used on certain animal classes, is not publicly known. The U.S. Agriculture Department said it is planning to begin collecting more detailed data on antibiotics used on farms, a potential precursor to setting targets for reducing use of the drugs in animals.

In 2013, the FDA released guidelines for drug makers and agricultural companies to voluntarily phase out antibiotic use as a growth enhancer in livestock. The agency said those guidelines were an effort to stem the surge in resistance to certain antibiotics.

The FDA's summary report on antimicrobial drug sales for use in livestock can be found here: here (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter, Editing by Jo Winterbottom and David Gregorio)