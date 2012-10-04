FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Food prices to stay high, volatility may increase-FAO
October 4, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Food prices to stay high, volatility may increase-FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Food prices are set to remain high and volatility in food markets could increase in coming months, a senior economist at the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organisation told Reuters on Thursday.

“Prices are sustained. It is highly unlikely we will see a normalisation of prices anytime soon,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, senior economist at FAO.

“Volatility is not going to go away, if anything it may even intensify further in coming months,” he said.

The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 216 points in September, up 3 points from the reading in August, the FAO also said on Thursday.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

