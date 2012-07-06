FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN food safety body sets limits on ractopamine
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 6, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

UN food safety body sets limits on ractopamine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - The United Nations’ food standards body, the Codex Alimentarius Commission, has agreed on an acceptable level for veterinary drug ractopamine in pig and cattle tissues, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Friday.

Ractopamine, a growth promoter which also keeps pigs lean, has been a thorny issue in the trade of meat between the United States and China, where the drug is banned..

“The decision was made after a rigorous process of scientific assessment to ascertain that the proposed levels of residues have no impact on human health,” the FAO said in a statement.

The ractopamine limits are set at 10 micrograms per kg of pig or cattle muscle, 40 micrograms per kg in the animals’ livers and 90 micrograms per kg in their kidneys, it said.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission, a joint programme of the FAO and the World Health Organisation (WHO), sets international food safety and quality standards to promote safer and more nutritious food for consumers worldwide.

Its standards serve in many cases as a basis for national legislation and provide the food safety benchmarks for international food trade. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.