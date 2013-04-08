TABLE-U.S. soybean processors downtime schedule

April 8 (Reuters) - Downtime maintenance schedules for selected U.S. soybean processing plants, according to processors, cash traders and brokers contacted by Reuters. * Indicates downtime confirmed by the company. + Indicates a plant may be closed or operating at reduced capacity due to poor crushing margins or slow sales. Soybean crushings provided by the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) based on member data. Not all plants listed are members of NOPA. States listed may not exactly correlate with NOPA regions. Best efforts are made to confirm with plant owners the downtime information provided by market sources. COMPANY LOCATION DOWNTIME NOPA CRUSHINGS (1,000 bu) ============================================================================== NOPA region: Illinois Feb'13 Jan'13 Feb'12 17,629 19,607 18,207 Plants in Illinois ADM Decatur, IL (East) n/a Decatur, IL (West) n/a Galesburg n/a Quincy n/a Bunge Cairo March 21-31; two weeks in May Cargill Bloomington n/a Incobrasa Gilman n/a Solae Company Gibson City Three weeks in April ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA region: Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan Feb'13 Jan'13 Feb'12 29,828 34,973 30,494 Plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan ADM Fostoria, OH Last week of May, a week in late June Frankfort, IN A week in May Bunge Bellevue, OH Two weeks in May Decatur, IN n/a Delphos, OH n/a Morristown, IN n/a Cargill Lafayette, IN n/a Sidney, OH April 19 to May 8 CGB *Mt. Vernon, IN Last half of May Louis Dreyfus Claypool, IN April 15-19 Zeeland Soya Zeeland, MI n/a ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA Region: Southeast Feb'13 Jan'13 Feb'12 18,949 22,874 18,075 Plants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland ADM Kershaw, SC n/a Valdosta, GA n/a Bunge Decatur, AL n/a Cargill Fayetteville, NC n/a Gainesville, GA n/a Raleigh, NC n/a Carolina Soya Estill, SC n/a Owensboro Grain Owensboro, KY n/a Perdue Farms Salisbury, MD n/a ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA region: Southwest Feb'13 Jan'13 Feb'12 25,842 31,014 26,244 Plants in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana ADM Fremont, NE n/a Lincoln, NE n/a Mexico, MO n/a Clarksdale, MS n/a Helena, AR n/a Little Rock, AR n/a AGP Hastings, NE n/a St. Joseph, MO n/a Bunge Emporia, KS n/a Destrehan, LA n/a Cargill Kansas City, MO n/a Wichita, KS n/a Grain Sts. Soya West Point, NE n/a Riceland Stuttgart, AR n/a ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA region: Iowa Feb'13 Jan'13 Feb'12 31,618 35,466 29,676 Plants in Iowa ADM Des Moines n/a AGP Eagle Grove Eight to 10 weeks in late summer Emmetsburg n/a Manning n/a Mason City April 21 to May 2 Sergeant Bluff May 13-29 Sheldon n/a Bunge Council Bluffs Last half of April Cargill Cedar Rapids East: n/a West: n/a Iowa Falls April 12-29 Sioux City n/a Creston Creston n/a ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA region: Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota Feb'13 Jan'13 Feb'12 12,457 14,261 13,653 Plants in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota ADM Enderlin, ND n/a Mankato, MN n/a AGP Dawson, MN April 15-19 CHS Mankato, MN April 21-26 Fairmont, MN May 5-10 Minn. Soybean Brewster, MN April 26 to May 10 S.D. Soybean Volga, SD n/a ============================================================================== TOTAL U.S.: Feb'13 Jan'13 Feb'12 136,322 158,195 136,350 Note: n/a = not available. LINKS: * CBOT soymeal futures prices * NOPA monthly U.S. soy crush * U.S. Census oil seed crush