Cooking community website Food52 raises $6 million
#Funds News
September 30, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Cooking community website Food52 raises $6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Cooking and provision website Food52 said on Tuesday it had raised $6 million in a new round of funding lead by Alex Zubillaga of investment firm 14W.

Others participating include Food Network parent Scripps Network Interactive, Walden Venture Capital, BDMI, Vocap Investment Partners and various individuals.

The value of Food52 was not disclosed.

Food52 was founded in 2009 by former New York Times food reporter Amanda Hesser and food writer Merrill Stubbs, who bootstrapped the site with a book deal.

The company provides a community for cooks, including recipes and tips, and also sells products like stoneware pie plates and black truffle butter.

In a blog post, Hesser and Stubbs wrote that they planned to use the financing to expand the business.

Food52 has raised $9 million in total. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
