European investigators unveil scale of soccer match fixing
February 4, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

European investigators unveil scale of soccer match fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Investigators from across Europe said on Monday they had identified about 380 football matches that had been fixed across Europe, bringing in about 8 million euros in profits.

Speaking in The Hague, Europol head Rob Wainright said the joint investigation had identified about 425 corrupt officials, players and serious criminals in 15 countries.

Matches fixed included World and European cup qualifying matches and top flight league matches in several European countries. The investigator found that criminals from Asia also participated in the match fixing and that some of the fixed matches took place outside Europe. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb)

