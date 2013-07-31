FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man Utd sign two-year sponsorship deal with PepsiCo
July 31, 2013

Man Utd sign two-year sponsorship deal with PepsiCo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United added PepsiCo Inc to its expanding roster of global sponsors on Wednesday, signing a two-year deal with the U.S. firm as its soft drinks partner in the Asia Pacific region.

Manchester United said PepsiCo would be its soft drinks partner in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei, holding exclusive rights to use the club’s branding on PepsiCo products within these markets.

Manchester United, which did not give a value for the deal, said it has a combined fan base of more than 38 million consumers in the seven countries, and claims to have over 650 million followers worldwide.

The club has lucrative sponsorship deals with companies ranging from U.S. car maker General Motors to Japanese marine engineering company Yanmar. This month it also signed a five-year deal with Russian firm Aeroflot to become its official airline.

