Fitch may cut Calif.'s Foothill/Eastern Trans Corridor Agency

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said it may cut its BBB-minus revenue bond rating on California’s Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency, affecting about $2.3 billion in debt.

The ratings agency also withdrew the BBB-minus and BB expected ratings to the proposed issuance of second senior and junior lien restructuring bonds as the bonds have not yet priced.

Fitch said it may cut the revenue bond rating due to the agency’s inability to “successfully execute its planned restructuring of outstanding debt in the next three to six months and, therefore, may be unable to improve its financial flexibility.”