FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch may cut Calif.'s Foothill/Eastern Trans Corridor Agency
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch may cut Calif.'s Foothill/Eastern Trans Corridor Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said it may cut its BBB-minus revenue bond rating on California’s Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency, affecting about $2.3 billion in debt.

The ratings agency also withdrew the BBB-minus and BB expected ratings to the proposed issuance of second senior and junior lien restructuring bonds as the bonds have not yet priced.

Fitch said it may cut the revenue bond rating due to the agency’s inability to “successfully execute its planned restructuring of outstanding debt in the next three to six months and, therefore, may be unable to improve its financial flexibility.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.