UPDATE 1-Foot Locker 1st-qtr beats market estimates

* Foot Locker Q1 EPS $0.83 vs est $0.74

* Foot Locker Q1 revenue $1.58 bln vs est $1.55 bln

* Brown Shoe Q1 adj EPS $0.23

* Brown Shoe raises FY2012 EPS outlook to $0.83-$0.95

May 18 (Reuters) - Athletic footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by improved gross margins.

Separately, footwear company Brown Shoe Co Inc also reported strong quarterly results, as warm weather helped drive sales of running shoes and sandals.

Foot Locker’s first-quarter net income rose to $128 million, or 83 cents per share, from $94 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which sells branded shoes of Nike, Reebok and Adidas, said sales rose 8.7 percent to $1.58 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $1.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the New York-based Foot Locker closed at $28.01, while those of Brown Shoe closed at $8.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.