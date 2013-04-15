Kazakhtelecom cuts 2012 dividend to help fund investment plans

ALMATY, April 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s fixed-line monopoly Kazakhtelecom has cut its dividend as it plans to invest in its development and new technologies, a senior company manager said.

The company, in which state sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna holds a 51 percent stake, will pay a dividend of 161 tenge a share on last year’s earnings, down from 1,329 tenge last time.

The total dividend payout will fall from 15 billion tenge ($99 million) for 2011 to 1.783 billion tenge for last year.

Kazakhtelecom’s net profit soared to 222.144 billion tenge ($1.47 billion) last year from 50.184 billion tenge in 2011 due to the sale of its 49 percent stake in mobile operator Kcell to Sweden’s TeliaSonera for $1.519 billion.

After selling Kcell Kazakhtelecom paid its shareholders a special dividend totalling $1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2012.

“We expect a net profit of no less than 20 billion tenge in 2013,” Chief Financial Director Arnur Nurkatov told Reuters at the weekend.

Founded in 1994, Kazakhtelecom operated more than 4 million fixed lines in the nation of 17 million as of Jan. 1, 2013.

Kazakhtelecom wholly owns local mobile company Altel and pay television firm DIGITAL TV.

Late last year Kazakhtelecom was the first to launch a high speed 4G mobile service in the Central Asian nation’s capital Astana and its financial centre Almaty.

The network is marketed under the trade mark of Altel 4G, and Nurkatov said Kazakhtelecom planned to invest $200 million over the next two years on further development.

“Our actions will depend on how it all goes,” he said. “This is a long-term project, so the structure and volume of financing may change.”

DEBTS

The company is also considering refinancing its coupon bonds and might issue a $300 million Eurobond later this year, Nurkatov said.

In October 2009 Kazakhtelecom issued 10-year coupon bonds worth 45.5 billion tenge ($302 million) at LIBOR + 9.485 percent annual. State-run Development Bank of Kazakhstan, 100-percent owned by Samruk-Kazyna, is the only holder of the bonds.

“If we manage to refinance our debt to Development Bank of Kazakhstan we will certainly borrow on international markets,” Nurkatov said, adding that Kazakhtelecom planned to complete talks with the bank by the autumn.

“These would be Eurobonds, and I do not exclude that it would be (borrowed from) both financial institutions and foreign banks. Some of the issue volume could be borrowed from Russian banks, in particular, from Sberbank.”

He gave no timing for the Eurobond issue.

“The market is favourable right now. I don’t think (the yield) will be above 4 percent (annual),” Nurkatov said. “If it’s more than 6 percent, I don’t think it will make much sense (to borrow).”

“To enter the Eurobond market, I believe $300 million would be the most optimum option for an issue.”

Other major shareholders of Kazakhtelecom are Amsterdam-registered BODAM B.V. with 16.9 percent and Bank of New York, a nominal holder of over 11 percent of the shares. ($1=150.9300 Kazakhstan tenges) (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Erica Billingham and Greg Mahlich)