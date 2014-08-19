FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Forbo Holding reports net sales of CHF 603.0 million in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Forbo Holding AG : * Says reported net sales of CHF 603.0 million in the first half of 2014

(prior-year period: CHF 592.5 million) * Says reported double-digit increase in H1 EBIT, which rose by 12.2% to CHF

65.3 million (prior-year period, restated: CHF 58.2 million) * Says H1 EBIT margin also improved significantly to 10.8% (prior-year period,

restated: 9.8%). * Says H1 profit from continuing operations of CHF 53.6 million (prior-year

period, restated: CHF 47.8 million), increase of 12.1% * Says outlook for 2014 confirmed * Says expects slight increase in net sales for full 2014 * Says expects for 2014 again somewhat higher group profit from continuing

operations compared with the previous year * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1pXiBJy] * Further company coverage

