FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. charges nine over alleged ForceField Energy fraud
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. charges nine over alleged ForceField Energy fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled criminal charges accusing nine people of defrauding investors into buying the stock of LED lighting provider ForceField Energy Inc, causing roughly $131 million of losses.

The charges against the defendants, who include stock promoters, brokers and investor relations officials, were unveiled a little over a year after former ForceField Executive Chairman Richard St. Julien was criminally charged with scheming to inflate his company’s stock price. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.